Trilogy EV300

Hospital ventilator

Transition to the future today with the next generation of Philips ventilators. The Trilogy EV300 ventilator delivers enhanced performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, so patients can be treated with a single device throughout their hospital stay, regardless of changing conditions. Trilogy EV300 is designed to stay with your patients, saving your staff time and effort as patients move between hospital departments.

Features
A fit for every patient
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn't compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.

Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.

Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
A fit for every patient
Trilogy EV300 is user-friendly but doesn’t compromise on the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy ventilator family technology. Its advanced respiratory monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patients' therapy. Trilogy EV300 provides noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO₂ and EtCO₂ monitoring as well as Dynamic Lung Parameters and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits enables Trilogy EV300 to be used in a wide range of patients, from infants >2.5kg to adults.
Efficient by design
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.

Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.

Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Efficient by design
Whether you are in a sub-acute or chronic care environment, Trilogy EV300 Is designed for fast setup and stress-free operation. Its simple graphical interface, 8" touchscreen, pre-configured settings, and intuitive menu navigation allow rapid settings and changes for a wide range of patients.
Easy to maintain
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.

Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.

Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Easy to maintain
Trilogy EV300 includes on-site and phone support, educational training resources, extended warranties, and maintenance plans. It only requires preventative maintenance once every year, and minimal equipment is needed for calibration. With limited support and upkeep required, and a field service option, Trilogy EV300 is easy and affordable to maintain.
Proactive assistance
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.

Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.

Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Proactive assistance
Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiencies. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Ideal for any hospital setting

Cross-setting versatility

Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.

Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.

Trilogy EV300 ventilator is equipped with features to treat chronic and critical patients in any hospital setting. A modular oxygen blender and enhanced shock and vibration technology allows for smooth transport and intra-hospital transitions.
Performance you can trust

Portability for more freedom

Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.

Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.

Trilogy EV300 gives patients and the clinicians overseeing them a new level of freedom and mobility. It features a battery life of 15 hours so patients can be transitioned between hospital departments with the peace of mind that their ventilator will continue to function flawlessly. Trilogy EV300 is easy to mount onto a roll-stand.
Autonomous reactions

Digital Auto-Trak

Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.

Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.

Improve patient-ventilator synchrony with Trilogy EV300's autonomously adaptive algorithm. The Digital Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort while lessening the need for manual adjustments.
Specifications

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assist control (pressure control)
A/C-VC
  • Assist control (volume control)
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
S/T
  • Spontaneous/timed ventilation
SIMV-PC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (pressure control)
SIMV-VC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (volume control)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 6.3 Kg (13.8 lbs) with hot-swappable battery
Size
  • 19.3 cm D x 28.6 cm W x 24.5 cm H (7.6” D x 11.25” W x 9.65” H)
Screen dimensions
  • 20.32 cm (8")
Ingress protection
  • IP22: protection against finger-sized objects & dripping water when tilted up to 15 degrees.
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 to 30 l/min; maximum 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 to 600 kPa (41 to 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 to 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 to 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 to 100 ml/cmH₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 to 200 cmH₂O/l/sec
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 to 20 cmH₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • 21 to 100 %
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • 0 to 100 %
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • 18 to 321 bpm
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • 0 to 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.7 - 0.6A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24V 6.5A
Li-ion batteries
  • Internal/hot-swappable Li-ion batteries: 7.5 hours each nominal total run time (per IEC 80601-2-72)
Charge time for battery
  • Charge time for detachable & internal battery: from 0% to 80%: 2.5 hours from 0% to 100%: 3.5 hours
Alarms
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 - 90 cmH₂O
Tidal Volume
  • OFF, 10 - 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • OFF, 0.2 - 30 L/min
Respiratory Rate
  • OFF, 1 - 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • OFF, 5 - 60 sec
Apnea Interval
  • 5 - 60 sec
Environmental
Environmental
Operating Conditions
  • 0°C to 40°C, 5%-90% RH (non-condensing), Atm.Pressure, 62 to 106 kPa, Altitude: -1261 to 12,971 ft
Transient operating temp
  • -20°C to 50°C
Storage temperature
  • Temperature: -25°C to 70°C Relative humidity: 5% to 93% RH, non-condensing
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • PSV, S/T, and A/C-PC modes only
Tidal volume
  • 35 - 2000 ml on Dual Limb and Active Flow circuits, 50 - 2000 ml on passive and active PAP circuits
Breath rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 - 35 cmH₂0 for active circuits 3 - 25 cmH₂0 for passive circuits
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 - 25 cmH₂0
IPAP
  • 3 - 60 cmH₂0
Pressure support/control
  • 0 - 60 cmH₂0
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0 sec
Rise time
  • 0-6 sec
Triggering and cycling
  • Off, Auto-Trak, Sensitive Auto-Trak, and Flow Trigger
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0.5 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% - 90% of peak flow
Flow pattern
  • Square, Ramp
FiO₂
  • 21% - 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0.3 - 3.0 sec
Backup ventilation
  • ON - OFF
Standards
Standards
General
  • IEC 60601-1-1 Med electrical equip. Part 1-1: Gen. requirements for safety
Collateral
  • IEC 60601-1-11 Home Health Care Environment acc. to transit-operable usage
Particular
  • ISO 80601-2-72 Part 2-72 ISO 80601-2-12 Part 2-12 ISO 80601-2-61 Part 2-61 ISO 80601-2-55 Part 2-55
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth v4.1, ISO/IEC 18092:2013, 21481 ed 2.0, 14443 ed 2.0, WLAN Std: IEEE 802.11 (2012) b/g/n
  **Nominal run time per method in International Electrotechnical Commission (7.5 hour/battery). Detachable battery charge time 0% to 80% is 2.5 hours, internal battery charge time 0% to 100% is 3.5 hours.

