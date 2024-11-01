As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Minimum guide catheter
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|Maximum guide wire
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|Maximum imaging diameter
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|Working length
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As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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