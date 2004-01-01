M1191BL SpO₂ glove sensor features a long, 3-meter (118”) cable to accommodate a variety of bed/room configurations. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). Manufactured without latex, durable and comfortable, the M1191BL is a cost-effective, versatile choice for continuous oxygen saturation measurement.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Easy to clean
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Easy to clean
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Service and support
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Accommodates wide range of patients
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Cost-effective and durable
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Easy to clean
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Easy to clean
Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Service and support
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Committed to you
From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Accommodates wide range of patients
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Rugged yet comfortable
Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Cost-effective and durable
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Long life
This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty.
Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Easy to use
Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.