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Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft)

Pulse oximetry supplies

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Designed for use with Nellcor OxiMax™ SpO₂ sensors, the M1943NL adapter cable is 3 m (9.8 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets.

Contact & support
Features
Nellcor sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.
Cable length supports versatile placement

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations
  • Nellcor sensor adaptation
  • Cable length supports versatile placement
See all features
Nellcor sensor adaptation

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.

Adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets

Use the M1943NL cable whenever you need to adapt an OxiMax™ 9-pin sensor to an 8-pin socket.
Cable length supports versatile placement

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

Long cable length

3 m (9.8 ft) cable length. The long cable adapts to a variety of room configurations

Specifications

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Nellcor
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020B/A02, M3001A/A02, M3002A/A04, M8102A/A04, M8105AS/SP2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020B/A02, M3001A/A02, M3002A/A04, M8102A/A04, M8105AS/SP2
See all specifications
SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Nellcor
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020B/A02, M3001A/A02, M3002A/A04, M8102A/A04, M8105AS/SP2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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