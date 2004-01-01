By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The HeartStart MRx has an easy-to-use interface that helps you respond quickly. Communication and collaboration with your hospital care teams is simple. And when it’s time to hand-off from a HeartStart FR3, you don’t need to change pads.
Easy to use, fast to respond
Built to endure, designed to evolve
Built to endure, designed to evolve
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
Specifications
Environmental & physical requirements
Environmental & physical requirements
Solids/Water resistance
IP24
Operating temperature
0º - 45º C (32º - 113º F) ° C/° F
Storage temperature
-20 - 70º C (-4º - 158º F) ° C/° F
Operating humidity
0% to 95% relative
%
Operating altitude
0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/
m
Storage altitude
0 to 15000 ft (0 to 4500 m) ft/
m
Mechanical shock
Bump: IEC 68-2-29
Freefall: IEC 68-2-32
Operating vibration
MIL STD 810E 514.4 Category 6 Helicopter
General storage vibration
UH60 Non-Operating: IEC 68-2-6 Swept Sine Vibration and IEC 68-2-64 Random Vibration
Safety
Meets EN 60601-1, UL 2601-1/CSA C22.2 No. 601-1
Display
Display
Dimensions
8.4’’ diagonal (128 mm x 171 mm) "/
mm
Type
TFT color LCD
Resolution
480 x 640 pixels (VGA)
Wave Viewing Time
5 seconds (ECG) seconds
Defibrillation
Defibrillation
Waveform
Truncated Exponential Biphasic.Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance.
Output Energy
Manual (selected): 1-10/15/20/30/50/70/100/120/150/170/200 Joules into a 50 Ohm load
AED Mode (single energy output): 150 Joules into a 50 ohm load. Joules/Ohm
Charge Time
Less than 5 seconds to 200 Joules with a new/ fully charged lithium ion battery at 25º C
Shock Delivery
Via multifunction defib electrode pads or paddles
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
Typically less than 20 seconds
Minimum Patient Impedance Range
180 Ohm Ohm
Maximum Patient Impedance Range
180 Ohm Ohm
AED Mode
Shock advisory sensitivity and specificity meet AAMI DF-39 guidelines
Strip Chart Recorder
Strip Chart Recorder
Recorder(a)
Standard: 50 mm (paper width) thermal array printer
mm
Recorder(b)
Optional: 75 mm (paper width) thermal array printer
mm
Continuous ECG Strip
Prints primary ECG lead with event annotations and measurements in real-time or with 10-second delay
Auto Printing
Recorder can be configured to print marked events/charge/ shock and alarms
Reports
Event Summary, 12-Lead/Operational Check/ Configuration/Status Log and Device Information
Paper Size
1.97” (50 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L and 2.95” (75 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L "/ft/mm/m
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Pressure Range(a)
Systolic: 40 to 260 mmHg
Pressure Range(b)
Diastolic: 20 to 200 mmHg
Initial Pressure
Adult: 160 mmHg and Pediatric: 120 mmHg
Maximum Pressure
280 mmHg
Alarm Range(d)
Systolic high limit: 30 - 270 (Adult) and 35 - 180 (Pediatric)
