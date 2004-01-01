EN
FR

Search terms

Heartstart

AED Trainer 2

Find similar products

HeartStart AED Trainer 2 (includes carrying case and 1 set of defibrillator training pads).

Contact us
Features
Clear, calm directions

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.
  • Clear, calm directions
See all features
Clear, calm directions

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

Voice prompts for clear, calm directions

Guidance is delivered through each step of the training scenario, with the same voice prompts as the FR3 AED. Like the FR3 AED, the AED Trainer 3 can be customized and updated. Configure the CPR metronome or choose default language as desired.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.