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Reusable Abdominal

Belt

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Fetal Monitoring: 60mm wd, 15m long, grey, washable, water resistant, latex-free elastic abdominal belt with button holes. Must be cut to length.

Contact & support

Specifications

Fetal Belt
Fetal Belt
Belt Length
  • 15 m (49.2') long , 60 mm (2.4'') wide
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2734A, M2735A, M1358A, M1365A, M2738A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M1355A, M1356A, M1364A, M2736A, M2736A, M2734B, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Belt
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .646 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 roll per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Fetal Belt
Fetal Belt
Belt Length
  • 15 m (49.2') long , 60 mm (2.4'') wide
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2734A, M2735A, M1358A, M1365A, M2738A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M1355A, M1356A, M1364A, M2736A, M2736A, M2734B, M2720A
See all specifications
Fetal Belt
Fetal Belt
Belt Length
  • 15 m (49.2') long , 60 mm (2.4'') wide
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2734A, M2735A, M1358A, M1365A, M2738A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M1355A, M1356A, M1364A, M2736A, M2736A, M2734B, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Belt
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .646 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 roll per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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