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10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

Battery

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10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

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Specifications

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Power
  • 65 Wh
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .500 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Power
  • 65 Wh
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Power
  • 65 Wh
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .500 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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