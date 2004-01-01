EN
FR

Search terms

Replacement Adult Training Pads with Replaceable Seal

AED Training Materials

Find similar products

Replacement Adult Training Pads for HeartStart Trainer. Lets you replace spent training pads inside your Training Pads cartridge economically, without the need to purchase a whole new Training Cartridge.

Contact & support

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5073A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .050 kg
Packaging Unit
  • foil envelope
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months in envelope
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5073A
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5073A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .050 kg
Packaging Unit
  • foil envelope
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months in envelope
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.