ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
ClarityIQ is a novel X-ray imaging technology. Studies have shown ClarityIQ to dramatically reduce X-ray dose, resulting in reduced risk of complications from radiation exposure for patients.a,b It enables longer procedures to treat obese and high-risk patients.a,b ClarityIQ decreases scatter radiation, thereby reducing long-term health risk for physicians and staff. a,b
High quality, ultra low dose
Enhanced vascular visibility
ClarityIQ uses advanced spatial filtering to highlight structures and reduce the impact of background noise in an image. High-speed parallel computing capabilities enhance filtering in real time. The result is exceptional visualization of clinically relevant structures at dramatically low levels of detector X-ray dose. This is especially beneficial for endovascular cases.
Less motion blurring
To reduce X-ray dose without losing clinically relevant information in dynamic cardiac anatomy, ClarityIQ technology uses a new motion compensation feature. It reduces blur on just part of an image of moving objects, like the heart and GI tract, thereby enhancing the image quality. The look of the cardiac images can be adjusted during installation to fit user preferences.
Singular clinical flexibility
ClarityIQ’s flexible digital imaging pipeline unlocks unique dose management capabilities and clinical flexibility for clinicians. Unlike many conventional systems that process images sequentially, ClarityIQ performs many image processing blocks in parallel and in stages. So more images can be processed, more quickly with no notable delay between acquisition and display.
Tailor-made application settings
To support diverse applications, over 500 system parameters have been fine-tuned within ClarityIQ technology, and image processing can be adjusted independently. For example, Real-time Pixel Shift with Automatic Motion Control is applied to enhance visibility of tiny vessels for neuro interventions. Motion Compensation reduces noise in images of the beating heart.
Reducing motion artifacts
By aligning images with each other before subtraction, Real-time Pixel Shift helps reduce motion artifact. ClarityIQ performs pixel shifting automatically and in real-time using the Automatic Motion Control feature. During neuro interventions, AMC corrects for skull and motion and artifacts, which is important when placing small devices at the base of the skull.
Treating high-risk patients
As interventions become more complex, your challenges multiply. One challenge is the rise in patients with a high BMI. Visualizing their anatomy can necessitate increased dose levels and lengthen fluoroscopy time. ClarityIQ’s low dose imaging gives you more flexibility for managing dose levels and extending fluoroscopy time to image obese and high risk patients.
Enhanced vascular visibility
ClarityIQ uses advanced spatial filtering to highlight structures and reduce the impact of background noise in an image. High-speed parallel computing capabilities enhance filtering in real time. The result is exceptional visualization of clinically relevant structures at dramatically low levels of detector X-ray dose. This is especially beneficial for endovascular cases.
Less motion blurring
To reduce X-ray dose without losing clinically relevant information in dynamic cardiac anatomy, ClarityIQ technology uses a new motion compensation feature. It reduces blur on just part of an image of moving objects, like the heart and GI tract, thereby enhancing the image quality. The look of the cardiac images can be adjusted during installation to fit user preferences.
Singular clinical flexibility
ClarityIQ’s flexible digital imaging pipeline unlocks unique dose management capabilities and clinical flexibility for clinicians. Unlike many conventional systems that process images sequentially, ClarityIQ performs many image processing blocks in parallel and in stages. So more images can be processed, more quickly with no notable delay between acquisition and display.
Tailor-made application settings
To support diverse applications, over 500 system parameters have been fine-tuned within ClarityIQ technology, and image processing can be adjusted independently. For example, Real-time Pixel Shift with Automatic Motion Control is applied to enhance visibility of tiny vessels for neuro interventions. Motion Compensation reduces noise in images of the beating heart.
Reducing motion artifacts
By aligning images with each other before subtraction, Real-time Pixel Shift helps reduce motion artifact. ClarityIQ performs pixel shifting automatically and in real-time using the Automatic Motion Control feature. During neuro interventions, AMC corrects for skull and motion and artifacts, which is important when placing small devices at the base of the skull.
Treating high-risk patients
As interventions become more complex, your challenges multiply. One challenge is the rise in patients with a high BMI. Visualizing their anatomy can necessitate increased dose levels and lengthen fluoroscopy time. ClarityIQ’s low dose imaging gives you more flexibility for managing dose levels and extending fluoroscopy time to image obese and high risk patients.
