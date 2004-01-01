Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making
To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Easily mark relevant details on 2D images on screen
Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Quickly measure distance on a 2D image with the two-point measurement on the touch screen. This can help you quickly check the trajectory to a target vessel, measure distances for stent deployment, measure the size of anatomy or identify a discrepancy to speed up planning of the optimal treatment angle and aid navigation.
Promotes effective teamwork
To promote effective teamwork, one person can view the live image on the FlexSpot in the control room and another can view it on the touch screen module Pro in the exam room. You can easily adjust all X-ray settings, collimate on the clinical image and select images for review and post-processing - all with tablet-like ease. Store and recall of system positions is just as simple.
Clear-cut communication
A large mouse pointer can be made visible on your live image in the exam and control room to make communication clear-cut. When larger teams are present in the exam room this aids communication so they can focus on the procedure.
Bright visual cues
The new user interface on the touch screen module Pro, with its distinctive black background, makes it easier to see the information you need. Active applications and steps are highlighted to provide extra user guidance.
Flexible placement
The enhanced touch screen module Pro can be located table side, at the end of the table for technologists or in the control room to fit different types of procedures and ways of working. Up to three touch screen modules can be integrated into a single system.
Welcomes third party systems
Other applications can be integrated with the enhanced touch screen module Pro to improve efficiency and reduce delays. You can retrieve files from the PACS and control peripheral equipment, such as digital IVUS and other interventional tools and analysis applications. This helps reduce clutter at the table.
Enhances visibility of details
To support easy navigation, simply zoom the X-ray and/or roadmap image with your fingers and it is zoomed by 200%. With the Dual Fluoro option, the zoomed image will remain on screen during the procedure.
Promotes effective teamwork
To promote effective teamwork, one person can view the live image on the FlexSpot in the control room and another can view it on the touch screen module Pro in the exam room. You can easily adjust all X-ray settings, collimate on the clinical image and select images for review and post-processing - all with tablet-like ease. Store and recall of system positions is just as simple.
Clear-cut communication
A large mouse pointer can be made visible on your live image in the exam and control room to make communication clear-cut. When larger teams are present in the exam room this aids communication so they can focus on the procedure.
Bright visual cues
The new user interface on the touch screen module Pro, with its distinctive black background, makes it easier to see the information you need. Active applications and steps are highlighted to provide extra user guidance.
Flexible placement
The enhanced touch screen module Pro can be located table side, at the end of the table for technologists or in the control room to fit different types of procedures and ways of working. Up to three touch screen modules can be integrated into a single system.
Welcomes third party systems
Other applications can be integrated with the enhanced touch screen module Pro to improve efficiency and reduce delays. You can retrieve files from the PACS and control peripheral equipment, such as digital IVUS and other interventional tools and analysis applications. This helps reduce clutter at the table.
Enhances visibility of details
To support easy navigation, simply zoom the X-ray and/or roadmap image with your fingers and it is zoomed by 200%. With the Dual Fluoro option, the zoomed image will remain on screen during the procedure.
1. Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.
