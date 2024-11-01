SmartExam* assists in delivering reproducible planning results by using intelligent software which automatically plans the scanning geometries, based on your validated scanning preferences. This enables you to standardize your MRI exam process helping you to enhance consistency in follow-up exams of the same patient and from patient to patient.
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* SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.