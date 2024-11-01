MultiVane XD delivers high resolution diagnostic images even in the case of severe patient motion by providing motion correction in short scan times*. MultiVane XD works in multiple orientations and for various contrasts (T1w, T2w, FLAIR) helping you to increase your diagnostic confidence.
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* Compared to Multivane, thanks to compatibility with dS SENSE
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.