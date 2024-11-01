mDIXON XD TSE brings a new dimension to fat suppression by providing uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging. Providing up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.