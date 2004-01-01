mDIXON XD TSE brings a new dimension to fat suppression by providing uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging. Providing up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.