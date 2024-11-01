MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Unleash the real power of MR simulation
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Accuracy in dose planning
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Patient positioning based on MR-only imaging
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
Put Philips MR-only radiotherapy to work today
|Compatibility MR system
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|Compatibility MR system
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|Compatibility MR system
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The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
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As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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