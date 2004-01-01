By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Minimum 512 MB configured RAM and 1 GB flash memory
Environmental storage conditions
Environmental storage conditions
Temperature
-20 °C to 50 °C (-4 °F to 122 °F)
Humidity
10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Classifications
Classifications
IEC safety classification
Class II Equipment
Applied part
Defibrillation proof type CF applied part
IP rating
IPX1
ECG Cable
ECG Cable
10-lead wire single connector lead set
Yes
IEC
Yes
Banana plug type connectors
Yes
Standards compliance
Standards compliance
IEC 60601-1: Ed 3.1 2012
General requirements for basic safety and essential performance
IEC 60601-2-25, Ed 2.0 2011
Particular requirements for the basic safety and essential performance of electrocardiographs
IEC 60601-1-2: Ed 3.0 2007
Electromagnetic compatibility requirements and tests
Related products
The Efficia ECG100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.