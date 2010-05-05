By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The HeartStart MRx has an easy-to-use interface that helps you respond quickly. Communication and collaboration with your hospital care teams is simple. And when it’s time to hand-off from a HeartStart FR3, you don’t need to change pads.
Easy to use, fast to respond
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
Specifications
Physical Dimensions
Size with external paddles
12.4" (W) x 7.7" (D) x 13.4" (H) (313 mm x 195 mm x 340 mm) "/mm
Weight
13.2 lbs. (6 kg): base unit with 1 battery/pads and pads cable.
13 lbs. (5.9 kg) with optional 75 mm strip chart printer.
Paddle tray and external standard paddles add less than 2.5 lbs. (1.1 kg).
Carrying case adds 4.1 lbs. (1.86 kg). lbs/kg
Defibrillation
Waveform
Truncated Exponential Biphasic.Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance.
Output Energy
Manual (selected): 1-10/15/20/30/50/70/100/120/150/170/200 Joules into a 50 Ohm load
AED Mode (single energy output): 150 Joules into a 50 ohm load. Joules/Ohm
Charge Time
Less than 5 seconds to 200 Joules with a new/ fully charged lithium ion battery at 25º C
UH60 Non-Operating: IEC 68-2-6 Swept Sine Vibration and IEC 68-2-64 Random Vibration
Safety
Meets EN 60601-1, UL 2601-1/CSA C22.2 No. 601-1
Strip Chart Recorder
Recorder(a)
Standard: 50 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Recorder(b)
Optional: 75 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Continuous ECG Strip
Prints primary ECG lead with event annotations and measurements in real-time or with 10-second delay
Auto Printing
Recorder can be configured to print marked events/charge/ shock and alarms
Reports
Event Summary, 12-Lead/Operational Check/ Configuration/Status Log and Device Information
Paper Size
1.97” (50 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L and 2.95” (75 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L "/ft/mm/m
Battery
Type
6.3 Ah, 14.8 V, rechargeable lithium ion Ah/V
Dimensions
6.5" (H) x 3.8" (W) x 1.6" (D) (165 mm x 95 mm x 42 mm) "/mm
Weight
1.6 lb. (0.73 kg) lb/kg
Charge Time
Approximately 3 hours from fully depleted to 100%. 90 minutes from fully depleted to 80% hours/%
Capacity(a)
At least 5 hours of continuous 12-lead ECG/SpO2 and CO2 monitoring.
With NBP every 15 minutes on one new fully charged battery. hours
Capacity(b)
At least 3.5 hours of continuous 12-lead ECG/SpO2 and CO2 monitoring.
With NBP every 15 minutes and pacing at 180 ppm at 160 mA on one new fully charged battery. hours
12-Lead ECG
Input
12-Lead cable: leads I/II/III/aVR/aVL/ aVF and V/C1-V/C6
Display View
All 12-lead ECG waves display simultaneously
Strip Recorder
All 12-leads print on the strip chart printer in 3x4 format
Transmission
CompactFlash data card; Bluetooth® dial-up Internet connection, Bluetooth® FTP
Display
Dimensions
8.4’’ diagonal (128 mm x 171 mm) "/mm
Type
TFT color LCD
Resolution
480 x 640 pixels (VGA) VGA
Wave Viewing Time
5 seconds (ECG) seconds
End-tidal CO2
Range
0 to 99 mmHg mmHg
Resolution
1 mmHg (0.1 kPa) mmHg/kPa
Sample Size
50 ml per minute ml
Alarm Range(h)
Low Limit: 10 to 95 mmHg (Adult/Pediatric) mmHg
Alarm Range(i)
High Limit: 20 to 100 mmHg (Adult/Pediatric) mmHg
Data storage
Internal
12 hours of continuous ECG waveforms and events. Plus 50 12-lead ECG reports
Data Card
12 hours of continuous ECG waveforms and events.
Plus 50 12-lead ECG reports on a CompactFlash memory card
