HeartStart SDK and 3rd Party e-PCR

HeartStart software development kit

Write your own code for customized data management solutions. Philips embraces open systems and data interoperability through The HeartStart Data SDK (software development kit).

Features
Data mapping

Data mapping for extensive reporting flexibility

The HeartStart Data SDK provides developers of electronic patient care reporting systems the tools to map data from the HeartStart MRx, FR2+, FRx, and OnSite systems to virtually any electronic patient care record (e-PCR).

Comprehensive toolkit

Comprehensive toolkit supports developers

The development environment contains everything a software developer needs to build and test code, including DLLs, a developer's guide, sample code, and sample data for testing.

Industry standard compliant

Industry standard compliant for a familiar environment

The HeartStart Data SDK uses industry-standard technologies such as C#, .NET, and XML. It runs on Windows 7 (32-bit) and Windows XP.

