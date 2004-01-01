StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
