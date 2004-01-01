EN
StentBoost Live

See clearly, stent confidently

Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.

Features
StentBoost Live, enhanced live stent visualization, is our most advanced technology to quickly verify positioning both before and after deploying balloons, stents, and BVS devices, to display underdeployed stents, and to confirm fully expanded stents.

Effectiveness and efficiency
Designed for procedural effectiveness and greater efficiency with enhanced visualization of guiding and positioning intra-coronary devices. StentBoost Live features instantaneous processing, eliminating the need to wait for new images before stent repositioning.

StentBoost Live features instantaneous processing, eliminating the need to wait for new images before stent repositioning.

  • Live enhanced visualization
  • Effectiveness and efficiency
  • Seamless integration
Effectiveness and efficiency
Seamless integration

