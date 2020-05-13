In the changing healthcare landscape, the Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures in a setting designed to support open and minimally invasive interventions. Philips Hybrid OR is the only solution developed to adapt to the preferred way of working for a wide range of clinical teams.
Surgeons and interventionists can gain new insights to improve patient care with the support of market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management measures.
Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system is the heart of your advanced Hybrid OR, allowing clinical teams to easily and intuitively leverage a wealth of clinical capabilities. Our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services for cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures as part of your Hybrid OR.
With the Azurion system we will be able to serve traditional surgery which doesn't go away, and benefit from all the technology that may come out in the future. I think we're well positioned to have three Philips Hybrid ORs to carry us through many, many years to come."
Amy Bush
Vice President, Clinical Operations, WVU Health System, WVU Medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia, United States
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References
1 Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company. 2 FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
1 Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
2 FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.
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