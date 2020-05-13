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Hybrid OR

Philips Hybrid OR

Advanced procedures with your optimal workflow

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    In the changing healthcare landscape, the Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures in a setting designed to support open and minimally invasive interventions. Philips Hybrid OR is the only solution developed to adapt to the preferred way of working for a wide range of clinical teams.

    Hybrid OR icon

    An innovative suite everyone wants to work in

    Deliver clinical excellence in a safe environment

    Surgeons and interventionists can gain new insights to improve patient care with the support of market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and X-ray dose management measures.

    Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system is the heart of your advanced Hybrid OR, allowing clinical teams to easily and intuitively leverage a wealth of clinical capabilities. Our clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services for cardiac, vascular, lung, neuro and spine procedures as part of your Hybrid OR.

    Outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use    

    Gain full freedom for multidisciplinary teams to work in their preferred positions with the unique FlexMove and FlexArm gantry options mounted on the ceiling. Ideally suited for multi-purpose use of the room.

    Table side control and a one touch case set-up with ProcedureCards increase efficiency. The patient can be accessed at any location from head to toe. If needed, the imaging system can be easily moved away from the table.

    The Azurion intuitive user interface offers greater simplicity and control. Both the Azurion1 and the FlexArm2 excel at user friendliness with System Usability Scale scores of 89 and 92.

    With the Azurion system we will be able to serve traditional surgery which doesn't go away, and benefit from all the technology that may come out in the future. I think we're well positioned to have three Philips Hybrid ORs to carry us through many, many years to come."

    Amy Bush

    Vice President, Clinical Operations, WVU Health System, WVU Medicine, Morgantown, West Virginia, United States

    Want to learn more about our Hybrid OR solutions?

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    Clinical focus

    Coronary image
    Coronary
    Structural heart disease
    Structural heart
    Neurovascular image
    Neurovascular
    Vascular image
    Vascular
    Oncology image
    Oncology

    Clinical environment

    Hybrid OR
    Mobile C-arms

    References

    1 Azurion simulation study, 4522 991 28911 * JUL 2017. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.

    2 FlexArm simulation study, 4522 991 40161 * JAN 2019. Study results were verified by designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company.

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