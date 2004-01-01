The Defibrillator Cabinet, constructed of heavy gauge steel and tempered glass, protects your defibrillator from theft and the elements. Equipped with an audible alarm and flashing lights (powered by two 9-volt alkaline batteries), the Cabinet attracts attention to mobilize assistance during a cardiac emergency or deter theft. Opening the Cabinet's door activates the audible alarm and lights. For locations where a siren is inappropriate, the audible alarm can be disabled. In buildings with a central security system, your facilities people, or alarm company, can connect the cabinet alarm to your system for a more coordinated response to a cardiac emergency. The alarm can also be connected to a programmable auto-dialer. The Cabinet is available in two styles: a wall surface mounted Cabinet, for easy installation without cutting into walls, and a semi-recessed model, that is inserted into a wall cut-out, for a less obtrusive look. The semi-recessed model is appropriate where Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA
