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Refurbished Ultrasound Machines

Refurbished Ultrasound Machines

Brighten the way ahead with refurbished Ultrasound

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Ultrasound Circular Edition systems

Philips understands the clinical and economic realities you are facing and brings proven technologies from our most advanced ultrasound systems into the Diamond Select portfolio. You get access to excellent image quality, as you would expect from a leader in premium ultrasound, for a more aﬀordable price.

 

Our Diamond Select Ultrasound systems have been carefully selected, refurbished, updated and quality tested. Plus, they are fully supported throughout their lifetime by our customer service organization.

 

 

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What does this mean?

 Completely rebuilt. Like new. From the ground up.

You are getting the features and options of a new system, with the affordability of a refurbished one."

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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