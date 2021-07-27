The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Contextual awareness
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Contextual awareness
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Security by design
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Centralized management
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Scalability
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Live-streaming data analytics
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Cloud capable
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Contextual awareness
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Contextual awareness
Provides critical contextual data elements that consuming systems require such as patient identification and association, multi-visit encounter selection, time synchronization, user access, and asset location. The Philips Capsule MDIP provides the tools and processes to identify, associate and disassociate the patient.
Security by design
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Security by design
Provides authentication, authorization, confidentiality, data integrity, privacy, and accountability within the platform. With MDIP secure communications, the platform supports end-to-end encryption for data in transit from the bedside to the HL7 downstream consumer.
Centralized management
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Centralized management
Provides single visibility and management of the Philips Capsule MDIP, connectivity hubs, connections, and application configurations securely through a web-based application. Enhanced controls and live remote views ease deployment and management by providing searching and filtering of connected hubs and access to hub details and status.
Scalability
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Scalability
Provides flexibility, security, and reliability to meet the needs of simple and complex deployments. Hospitals can continue to add new types of medical devices and expand the use of device data and adapt to organization, industry and regulatory change.
Live-streaming data analytics
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Live-streaming data analytics
Provides data management capabilities to transform streaming medical device data and transmit context rich information to receiving systems.
Cloud capable
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Cloud capable
Provides the option to deploy remote servers in the cloud, reducing hardware and support requirements while helping facilitate rapid deployment. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit and is stored to meet HIPAA standards. Provides a transition path from on-premise to cloud hosted.
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.