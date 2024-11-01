Single use skin temperature probe for continuous monitoring, sterile. For adults and pediatrics. The skin sensor is intended to be used with a DeRoyal-branded interface cable. Use with an incompatible cable may affect performance. Overall length: 70cm. 1 box = 50 probes.
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This is a single use device. It is not intended for disinfection and/or subsequent re-use. Re-use could result in microbial contamination and potential patient injury
The DeRoyal Skin Temperature Sensor should only be used on healthy, non-compromised skin
The skin sensor is intended to be used with DeRoyal-branded interface cable. Use with an incompatible cable may affect performance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.