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Skin Temperature Probe, Single Use 989803220791

Temperature Accessories

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Single use skin temperature probe for continuous monitoring, sterile. For adults and pediatrics. The skin sensor is intended to be used with a DeRoyal-branded interface cable. Use with an incompatible cable may affect performance. Overall length: 70cm. 1 box = 50 probes.

Contact & support

Specifications

Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult; Pediatric
Application Site
  • Skin
Cable Length
  • 70cm
Compatibility
  • Adapter cable 989803220821 (12ft / 4m)
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 box = 50 pouches of individually packed probes
Disposable or reusable
  • Single use
Patient Application
  • Adult; Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 21091A
Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Extensions 867039, 867040, 867041
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server / SLCP M3001A/AL
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC M8105A, M8105AS
  • IntelliVue MP2 M8102A and X2 M3002A
  • Temperature Parameter Module M1029A
  • Patient Monitor 6100/6300/6500 867311, 867313, 867315
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803220821
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
CE Certified
  • No
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult; Pediatric
Application Site
  • Skin
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 box = 50 pouches of individually packed probes
Disposable or reusable
  • Single use
See all specifications
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult; Pediatric
Application Site
  • Skin
Cable Length
  • 70cm
Compatibility
  • Adapter cable 989803220821 (12ft / 4m)
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 box = 50 pouches of individually packed probes
Disposable or reusable
  • Single use
Patient Application
  • Adult; Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 21091A
Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Extensions 867039, 867040, 867041
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server / SLCP M3001A/AL
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC M8105A, M8105AS
  • IntelliVue MP2 M8102A and X2 M3002A
  • Temperature Parameter Module M1029A
  • Patient Monitor 6100/6300/6500 867311, 867313, 867315
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803220821
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
CE Certified
  • No
  • This is a single use device. It is not intended for disinfection and/or subsequent re-use. Re-use could result in microbial contamination and potential patient injury
  • The DeRoyal Skin Temperature Sensor should only be used on healthy, non-compromised skin
  • The skin sensor is intended to be used with DeRoyal-branded interface cable. Use with an incompatible cable may affect performance.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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