The extension cable can be used with patient monitors and other measuring devices from Philips. The extension cable serves as the interface between a
single-use temperature probe and a patient monitor. Consult the user manual of the monitoring device to ensure compatibility. Overall length: 12 ft (400 cm).1 PCE = 1 cable
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The DeRoyal Interface Cables are designed for use only with DeRoyal Temperature Probes/Sensors. Use with other probes/sensors may impact temperature readings
DO NOT use if cable jacket is pierced, cut, or broken as this could lead to electrical shock or impact temperature readings
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.