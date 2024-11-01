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Reusable Adapter Cable, Temperature 4m 989803220821

Temperature Accessories

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The extension cable can be used with patient monitors and other measuring devices from Philips. The extension cable serves as the interface between a single-use temperature probe and a patient monitor. Consult the user manual of the monitoring device to ensure compatibility. Overall length: 12 ft (400 cm).1 PCE = 1 cable

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Specifications

Temperature Adapter Cable
Temperature Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 12 ft (400 cm)
Number of Pins
  • 2
Compatibility
  • Consult the user manual of the monitoring device
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 cable
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • All
Replaces Product
  • 21082A
Cable Length
  • 12 ft (400 cm)
Shelf Life
  • not applicable
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Extensions 867039, 867040, 867041
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server / SLCP M3001A/AL
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC M8105A, M8105AS
  • IntelliVue MP2 M8102A and X2 M3002A
  • Temperature Parameter Module M1029A
  • Patient Monitor 6100/6300/6500 867311, 867313, 867315
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803220791
  • 989803220801
  • 989803220811
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • No
Product details
Product details
CE Certified
  • No
Packaging Unit
  • 1 PCE = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • not applicable
Temperature Adapter Cable
Temperature Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 12 ft (400 cm)
Number of Pins
  • 2
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 cable
See all specifications
Temperature Adapter Cable
Temperature Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 12 ft (400 cm)
Number of Pins
  • 2
Compatibility
  • Consult the user manual of the monitoring device
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 cable
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • All
Replaces Product
  • 21082A
Cable Length
  • 12 ft (400 cm)
Shelf Life
  • not applicable
Use with non Philips products
  • No
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Extensions 867039, 867040, 867041
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server / SLCP M3001A/AL
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC M8105A, M8105AS
  • IntelliVue MP2 M8102A and X2 M3002A
  • Temperature Parameter Module M1029A
  • Patient Monitor 6100/6300/6500 867311, 867313, 867315
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803220791
  • 989803220801
  • 989803220811
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • No
Product details
Product details
CE Certified
  • No
Packaging Unit
  • 1 PCE = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • not applicable
  • The DeRoyal Interface Cables are designed for use only with DeRoyal Temperature Probes/Sensors. Use with other probes/sensors may impact temperature readings
  • DO NOT use if cable jacket is pierced, cut, or broken as this could lead to electrical shock or impact temperature readings

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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