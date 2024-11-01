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Philips Respironics Wisp Pediatric

Nasal mask

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Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for pediatric patients, designed to have a unique, compart design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots. A Leak Correction dial lets parents and caregivers adjust the mask without removing it.

Contact & support
Features
Design

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.
Freedom of Movement

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.
Quick Release Tabs

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.
Cushion Fit

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.
Materials

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.
  • Design
  • Freedom of Movement
  • Quick Release Tabs
  • Cushion Fit
See all features
Design

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

The compact design is created for maximum comfort.
Freedom of Movement

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.

Freedom of Movement

A 360° rotating elbow and auto seal groove cushion are designed to promote freedom of movement.
Quick Release Tabs

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.

Quick Release Tabs

Non-magnetic, quick release tabs make middle-of-the-night bathroom trips easy.
Cushion Fit

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes for the pediatric patient are available to allow for the best fit.
Materials

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.

Materials

It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with giraffe spots.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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