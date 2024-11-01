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Nuance Pro Gel Pillows Mask Fitpack Qty: 1

Mask with Headgear

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Includes S/M/L gel pillows cushions.

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Specifications

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7034, A7035
Specifications
Specifications
Warranty
  • 90 day
Swivel/Tubing/Elbow Material
  • Polypropylene
Cushion Material
  • silicone rubber
Operating Pressure
  • 4-20 cmH2O
Pillows/Frame pads Material
  • urethane gel
Headgear Material
  • Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
Frame Material
  • Thermoplastic polyester
Sound pressure level
  • 19 dBA
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7034, A7035
Specifications
Specifications
Warranty
  • 90 day
Swivel/Tubing/Elbow Material
  • Polypropylene
See all specifications
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7034, A7035
Specifications
Specifications
Warranty
  • 90 day
Swivel/Tubing/Elbow Material
  • Polypropylene
Cushion Material
  • silicone rubber
Operating Pressure
  • 4-20 cmH2O
Pillows/Frame pads Material
  • urethane gel
Headgear Material
  • Nylon UBL/Urethane foam/Lycra
Frame Material
  • Thermoplastic polyester
Sound pressure level
  • 19 dBA

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