Designed to deliver high-quality noninvasive ventilation while resting comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 NIV mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of mask rotation while using a single mask.
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By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Simple nose cushion replacement
By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Simple nose cushion replacement
By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Aids efficient workflow
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adjusts for patient comfort
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Accommodates a variety of elbows
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Simple nose cushion replacement
By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Simple nose cushion replacement
By regularly rotating between over-the-nose and under-the-nose cushions, you can offload and redistribute pressure, which reduces the potential for skin breakdown. By replacing just the cushion, instead of the entire mask, you can improve workflow while reducing costs.
Aids efficient workflow
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adapts to different ventilators
The AF541 oro-nasal mask can be used in multiple settings, so there’s no need to replace the mask as your patients move between acute and sub-acute environments. Plus, the mask supports nebulizer treatments and bronchoscopy procedures, to help you continue NIV therapy without disruption.
Adjusts for patient comfort
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Adjustable to meet patient needs
With the AF541 mask, you can tailor the fit and comfort to even your most challenging patients. The mask features a push-button forehead pad for easy adjustment, as well as four sizes of over-the-nose cushions and three sizes of under-the-nose cushions, so you can choose the most effective and comfortable option.
Accommodates a variety of elbows
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
Elbows that are easy to attach
Elbows click into place with sturdy push tabs, and release easily. The AF541 mask can be used with four elbows: EE Leak 1, EE Leak 2, SE and bronchoscopy.
1. Schallom M, et al. Pressure Ulcer Incidence in Patients Wearing Nasal-Oral Versus Full-Face NIV masks. AJCC. 2015 July;24(4).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.