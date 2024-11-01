To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Silicone Pillows Cushion is ergonomically designed to provide stability and seal during sleep. With top-of-head air delivery, patients have freedom of movement
to change sleep positions¹.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹Analysis after 30 day of use during Jul/Aug 2020. Pillows preference trial (n=131). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit P10, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, Philips DreamWear Gel Pillows, Nuance / Pro
²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.