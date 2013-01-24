The DreamWear silicone pillows cushion is an all-silicone, minimally invasive nasal pillows cushion. It is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask that lets patients sleep in any position.¹
*Not available in all markets or countries.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The DreamWear mask’s unique design directs airflow through the frame so patients can wear glasses, watch TV, and sleep comfortably. The tubing connection located at the top-of-the-head allows patients to sleep in any position they desire - on their stomach, side, or back.¹ And, it won’t leave red marks on the bridge of their nose.²
Multiple sizes for any patient
The DreamWear silicone pillows cushion is designed using our advanced 3D facial scan technology and conforms to various nostril shapes and sizes. The cushions come in four convenient sizes to fit almost any nose shape.
Interchangeable design
DreamWear silicone pillows cushions are part of the DreamWear family, allowing multiple cushion types on one mask frame. Designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks, DreamWear helps to simplify set-up by providing multiple cushion options on one, easy-to-use mask.
Cushion designed for comfort
Lighter than our previous generation tube-at-top of head nasal pillows masks³, the cushion is made with soft silicone for added comfort. In a recent study, patients find DreamWear silicone pillows mask more comfortable than DreamWear gel pillows ⁴ and their prescribed mask¹.
Secure fit, seal and stability
The stalk-less cone-shaped design of the silicone pillows cushion provides patients with a secure fit and seal. In a recent study, patients said DreamWear silicone pillows mask has a more secure fit and seal than their prescribed mask.¹
Patient preferred and recommended
Patients prefer DreamWear silicone pillows mask over DreamWear gel pillows⁴ and their prescribed mask¹. In a recent study, 9 out of 10 patients would recommend the mask to friends, family and other consumers suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).¹
¹Analysis after 30 day of use during Jul/Aug 2020. Pillows preference trial with n = 127. Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit P10, P30i, Swift Fx, F&P Brevida, Philips DreamWear Gel Pillows, Nuance / Pro etc.
²Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose.
³Data from Philips conducted comparable assembly weight test for DreamWear Gel Pillows, DreamWear Silicone Pillows & ResMed Airfit P30i mask.
⁴30-day Patient Preference study with DreamWear Gel Pillows users; n = 120 conducted July / Aug 2020.
