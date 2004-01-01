By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
ECG Electrode
Material
Cloth
Patient Application
Neonatal; Child
Gel-Type
Solid
Electrode Size
22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Electrode Shape
Square
Electrode Connector Type
Preattached leadwire
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
