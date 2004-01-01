EN
1-channel chemical/thermal printer paper gray, 50 mm printer paper, monitoring, defibrillator

Roll

Gray, 40 mm grid, 50 mm, monitoring, defibrillator

Specifications

Paper Roll
Paper Roll
Paper Size
  • 50 mm x 30.5 m (2'' x 100')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M1724A, M5500B
Product Type
  • Roll
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • No
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 rolls
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
