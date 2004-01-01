EN
The Fast Response Kit contains tools and supplies typically needed for patient care and personal protection: 2 pairs of hypoallergenic nitrile gloves, a Laerdal pocket breathing mask, paramedic scissors, a Gallant chest hair razor, and a large extra-absorbent paper towel. These items are contained in a 5-1/2" x 9-1/2" zippered pouch which can be attached to the handle of the semi-rigid or vinyl carrying cases.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5068A, 861304
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .204 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
