The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Advanced bidirectional network communication
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Automated reporting sequence
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Lead placement aids
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Critical Value statements
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Saved ECGs
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Advanced bidirectional network communication
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Automated reporting sequence
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Lead placement aids
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Critical Value statements
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Saved ECGs
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
Specifications
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
Classification (IEC 60601-1)
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
High Pass
(0.05 Hz, 0.15 Hz, 0.5 Hz)
Low Pass
Display
Display
Size
21.1cm x 15.8cm color liquid crystal touch screen display with backlight
Resolution
800 x 600 pixel resolution
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Graphical ST Vector
Polar ST Maps with frontal and transverse planes available on two ECG report formats, STEMI-CA criteria
Critical Values
Yes
User interface
User interface
Keyboard
65 button, full alphanumeric keyboard with special character support
Membrane keyboard cover
Optional, silicone-based cover guards from particulate/liquid ingress
Pre-Processing Filters
Pre-Processing Filters
AC Noise
AC noise (None, 50 Hz, 60 Hz)
Environmental
Environmental
Operating conditions - Temperature
10° to 40 °C (50° to 104°F)
Operating conditions - Humidity
10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Operating conditions - Altitude
Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft.) altitude
Storage conditions - Temperature
-20° to 50 °C (-4° to 122°F)
Storage conditions - Humidity
10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Storage conditions - Altitude
Up to 4,572 m (15,000 ft.) altitude
ADT (D02)
ADT (D02)
Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
Full patient demographic information can be automatically retrieved
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
310 x 405 x 130 mm/12.20 x 15.94 x 5.11 in
Weight
9 kg/19.84 lbs
Printer
Printer
Type
High-resolution, digital-array printer using thermal-sensitive paper
Resolution
200 dpi (voltage axis) by 500 dpi (time axis) at 25 mm/se
Patient connections
Patient connections
Patient Interface Module (PIM)
Remote, microprocessor-controlled digital module
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
12 leads standard; up to 18 leads optional
Full Disclosure
Twelve minute history of up to 18 leads, complete ECG of any 10 seconds
Timed ECG
Yes
Connectivity
Connectivity
LAN
10/100 Base-T IEEE 802.3 Ethernet via RJ45 connector (standard)
Wireless (D21)
Optional software required for wireless LAN connection.
Wireless credential
Wireless LAN connection is 802.11 a/b/g/n compatible
Internal storage
Up to 200 ECGs to internal flash memory
External storage
Up to 200 ECGs per USB Memory Stick (optional)
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Orders
Up to 200 pending orders can be stored on the cardiograph
Signal Processing
Signal Processing
Patient Interface Module
8,000 samples per seconds on individual leads for 12 lead or up to 18 ECG
Electrical
Electrical
Battery
SMBus compliant batteries
Battery capacity (per battery)
7800 mAh (per battery)
Operating condition
9.0 to 12.6 VDC
Battery recharge
Less than 4 hours to at least 90% capacity.
Main power
35 to 44 W max per battery (continuous)
Power consumption
40 minutes of continuous Rhythm printing, or 50 total ECG reports