IntelliSpace ECG

Direct ECG

Philips IntelliSpace ECG provides fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.

Features
Custom set-up

Custom set-up meets your individual needs

IntelliSpace ECG enhances the flexibility of workflow management. Automatically manage the flow of ECG records via rules you establish for acquisition, review, editing, final storage, and report distribution.

Central access point

Central access point simplifies ECG workflow

You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.

Flexible design

Flexible design to reduce costs

Take advantage of state-of-the-art three-tier software architecture and blade technology for scalability, high availability, mirroring, and load balancing that can also expand and adapt to meet your evolving needs. For example, partioning your database can improve the performance of day-to-day operations on recently acquired ECGs, while reducing the maintenance effort for the large number of archived ECGs.

Scalable system

Scalable system to grow with you

Easily manage from thousands to over one million ECGs per year. ECGs are captured, stored, and reconciled to enhance revenue recognition via networked orders. Grow the system as your enterprise grows. Collect ECGs, stress, and Holter studies from multi-vendor devices across multiple modalities.

Automated workflow

Automated workflow increases efficiency

Use rules-based workflow to automate tasks and better utilize resources. Assign security roles by user and responsibility. Increase department efficiency and assist Joint Commission initiatives with standard or custom management reports.

Industry-standard platforms

Industry-standard platforms to safeguard performance

Rely on industry-standard platforms for servers and clients for dependable performance. Use HL7 messaging and IHE/HL7 compliant web services for enterprise connectivity. Virtual machine or software-only options are available to help you leverage available enterprise servers.

Specifications

Editions
Clinic edition
  • Storage licensed for up to 10,000 ECGs
Basic edition
  • Storage licensed for up to 50,000 ECGs
Standard edition
  • Storage licensed for up to 500,000 ECGs
Enterprise edition
  • Storage licensed for up to 2,000,000 ECGs
Universal edition
  • Storage licensed for up to 10,000,000 ECGs
  • Microsoft Windows Server, SQL Server, Windows and Internet Explorer are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation
  • Chrome is a trademark of Google Inc.
  • Firefox is a registered trademark of the Mozilla Foundation
  • Safari is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.