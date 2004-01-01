Central access point simplifies ECG workflow

You can access ECG reports at the point of decision and view ECGs from multiple vendors and modalities. Using the IECG Anywhere web-based client, you can even access ECG information on a desktop, laptop or mobile device. Current and previous ECGs can be displayed in serial presentation mode for easy comparison. You can customize your personal viewing and editing preferences. Configurable calipers facilitate editing for both HTML5, browser-based or the .NET, web-based access.