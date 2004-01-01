Emergency Care Informatics Suite is the data management solution used with the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator. Emergency Care Informatics Suite is part of an end-to-end solution that supports clinical workflow, data communications, and post-event review of an emergency case.
Secure transmission of data from HeartStart Intrepid
One button to push
Securely send data from the HeartStart Intrepid to Emergency Care Informatics Suite with the push of a button and easily integrate with an ePCR or EMR through an API.
No special hardware requirements
Manage users and devices with browser-based admin tools
With Emergency Care Informatics Suite, manage users and devices with browser-based administrator tools. There is no software to install, and no hardware to purchase or maintain. Emergency Care Informatics Suite also has an added security feature for the HeartStart Intrepid device password reset.
Integrated reporting
Pre-configured reports
Popular reports are pre-configured including 12-lead, pre- and post-shock ECG, vital trends, and more.
Manage users and devices with browser-based admin tools
With Emergency Care Informatics Suite, manage users and devices with browser-based administrator tools. There is no software to install, and no hardware to purchase or maintain. Emergency Care Informatics Suite also has an added security feature for the HeartStart Intrepid device password reset.
Integrated reporting
Pre-configured reports
Popular reports are pre-configured including 12-lead, pre- and post-shock ECG, vital trends, and more.
