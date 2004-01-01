EN
FR

Cableless Ultrasound Transducer

Philips Avalon

This is an Avalon cableless ultrasound transducer for use with the Avalon CL base station 866074.

Features
Absorbs Damage

Absorbs Damage

Withstands a 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only.

Specifications

Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C-40°C (32°F-104°F)
Operating humidity
  • &lt;95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500-3000 m (-1640-9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 0°C-35°C (32°F-95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C-60°C (-4°F-140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • &lt;90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500-13100 m (-1640-43000 ft)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 76 mm/37 mm (3 in/1.5 in)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 0.2 kg/0.5 lb
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 68 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 5 hours)
Transducer Identification
  • Optical Signal Element (Finder LED)
