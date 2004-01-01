With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 is designed to support you to optimize performance and drive productivity.
A rich portfolio of clinical depth
Data segregation
Advanced visualization scalability
A rich portfolio of clinical depth
Data segregation
Advanced visualization scalability
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
Redefining advanced imaging scalability from a single workstation towards an enterprise solution.
