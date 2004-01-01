Recommended for patients 8 years and older, or above 55lbs (25kg). Constucted of a thin flexible conductor sandwiched between a protective non-conductive backing and a hydro-gel adhesive, these pads may be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, synchronized cardioversion and defibrillation. The robust lead wire connector is ergonomically designed, enabling fast and easy insertion.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Conductor Surface Area
|
|Leadwire Length
|
|Temperature Range for Storage
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Conductor Surface Area
|
|Leadwire Length
|
|Temperature Range for Storage
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.