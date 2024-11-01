Patient cable for the Philips IntelliVue Neuro Muscular Transmission Module 865383. Reusable cable comes with green 12-pin module connector and splits on the opposite site into 3 individual wires - One 30 cm (12 inch) long wire with the acceleration sensor and two 20 cm (7.9 inch) long grabber lead sets connecting to snap style stimulation electrodes. Total cable length: 3 m (9.8 feet). 1 Sales Unit = 1 Cable.
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Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.