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Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25)

MR Patient Care

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Formerly referred to as Standard Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193731, 989803193761, 989803152301, or 989803185461 ECG Cable.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9303A and 9303N
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803193731
  • 989803193761
  • 989803152301
  • 989803185461
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.510 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9303A and 9303N
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803193731
  • 989803193761
  • 989803152301
  • 989803185461
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.510 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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