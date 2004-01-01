EN
The NICU Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for newborns and babies over 34 weeks gestation, without teeth, who are successfully bottle or breastfeeding. Baby should be transitioned to the Soothie prior to discharge.

The NICU Soothie is available in natural or vanilla scent.

The notched area allows space for tubing from CPAP, mechanical ventilation, or tube feeding.

The notched area allows space for tubing from CPAP, mechanical ventilation, or tube feeding.

