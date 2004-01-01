The Phoenix atherectomy system combines the benefits of existing atherectomy systems to deliver a unique atherectomy option to help physicians tailor the treatment approach for each patient.¹ It cuts, captures, and clears diseased tissue with one insertion. Phoenix treats a broad range of tissue types, from soft plaque to calcified arteries, and can be used for lesions above and below the knee.²,³
Low-profile, front-cutting design allows for direct lesion access without having to first pass a nosecone. The over-the-wire design aids in trackability and pushability of catheter.
Versatility
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
Offering of 3 catheter diameters has been shown to effectively treat most peripheral vasculature.⁴
• 1.8 and 2.2mm tracking catheters are suited for treating small vessels or highly stenosed lesions.
• 2.2 deflected catheter suited for more lumen gain in above and below the knee lesions.*
• 2.4mm (deflecting) catheter is suited for larger vessels or eccentric lesions.³
1. Rotational atherectomy refers to the Phoenix family of products. 2.4mm deflecting catheter and 2.2 mm auto-deflected catheter have directional cutting ability.
2. Monitor flow of excised material into the disposal reservoir during operation of the Catheter. If flow of excised material ceases during the procedure, this is a sign that the Catheter drive system (cutter, torque shaft, or Handle motor drive) may not be operating properly.
3. The Phoenix atherectomy 1.5 mm tracking catheter is indicated for vessels of 2.0 mm in diameter or above, the 1.8 mm tracking catheter is indicated for vessels 2.5 mm in diameter or above. The Phoenix 2.2 mm tracking and deflected as well as the 2.4 mm deflecting catheters are indicated for vessels of 3.0 mm in diameter or above. While the 1.5mm and 1.8 tracking as well as the 2.2 mm tracking and deflecting catheters are indicated for femoral, popliteal, or distal arteries located below the knee, the Phoenix 2.4 mm deflecting catheter is indicated for femoral and popliteal only. Refer to product IFU for detailed instructions.
Warning: do not use the Phoenix atherectomy system in vessels smaller than the indicated size or harm to patient (vessel perforation, dissection or injury) could occur.
4. Davis T, Ramaiah V, Niazi K, Martin Gissler H, Crabtree T. Safety and effectiveness of the Phoenix Atherectomy System in lower extremity arteries: Early and midterm outcomes from the prospective multicenter EASE study. Vascular. 2017 Dec;25(6):563-575. The Phoenix atherectomy 1.5 mm tracking and 2.2 mm deflecting catheter were not include in the EASE trial.
5. Case study results are not predictive. Results in other cases may vary.
6. Case performed by Dr. Joseph Griffin at Baton Rouge General Hospital.
7. Center mass cutting device when the guidewire is centered.
8. Case performed by Dr. William Crowder in Jackson, Mississippi.
9. Case performed by Dr. Tom Davis in Detroit, MI.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Phoenix atherectomy system is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
