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Fetal monitoring recording paper chemical/thermal z-fold, orange grid, stop sign

Z-fold

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Fetal monitoring chem/therm paper with "stop" sign on last page. Orange grid with 1-min. (3cm) highlights. 0-100 mmHg IUP scale, 30-240 FHR scale.

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Specifications

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 15 x 10 cm (total length = 15 m)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 30-240 FHR
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1351A, M1353A, M2922A, M2702A, M2703A, M2925A, M2704A, M2705A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 5.140 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 150 sheets per pack 1 case = 40 packs
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 15 x 10 cm (total length = 15 m)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 30-240 FHR
See all specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 15 x 10 cm (total length = 15 m)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 30-240 FHR
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1351A, M1353A, M2922A, M2702A, M2703A, M2925A, M2704A, M2705A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 5.140 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 150 sheets per pack 1 case = 40 packs
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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