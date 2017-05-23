By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Flexible protocols
Review and analysis of event response
Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.
Speed Minimum: 1 GHZ. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher.
Display
Display Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1400 x 1050 or higher.
Disk Space
Minimum: 2 GB of disk space. Recommended: 5 GB of disk space.
Memory
Minimum: 1 GB. Recommended: 2 GB or higher.
Hard Disk
300 MB of available disk space during software installation and 100 MB minimum for event storage.
Sound Card and Speaker
To play audio from the defibrillator, where supported.
Video Memory
Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory.
Software
Software
Software
Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
Adobe Reader
Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
Browser
Internet connection required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates. Internet Explorer 7.0 or higher.
Email
MAPI-compliant e-mail client such as Microsoft Outlook
Database
Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2005Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2006
Backup and Restore Tool
To help prevent data loss and corruption.
Other
Other
Datacard Requirements
Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
Infrared Requirements
Actisys- http://www.actisys.com. Part # IR 4002US: IrDA-USB FIR Computer Adapter. Philips Part # ACT-IR
Bluetooth adapter and Bluetooth Stack version 2.0 or higher.
