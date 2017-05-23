EN
FR

Search terms

HeartStart Event Review

AED software

Find similar products

Manage the patient data recorded by your AED. Download, analyze and annotate patient data and create reports for response team debriefing with HeartStart Event Review

Contact us
Features
Event response analysis
Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.

Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data
With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Click here for more information
Event response analysis
Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Flexible protocols
Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.

Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response
Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.
Click here for more information
Flexible protocols
Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.
  • Event response analysis
  • Flexible protocols
See all features
Event response analysis
Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.

Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data
With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Click here for more information
Event response analysis
Receive defibrillator patient data

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Flexible protocols
Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.

Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response
Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.
Click here for more information
Flexible protocols
Review and analysis of event response

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Specifications

Hardware
Hardware
Processor
  • Speed Minimum: 1 GHZ. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher.
Display
  • Display Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1400 x 1050 or higher.
Disk Space
  • Minimum: 2 GB of disk space. Recommended: 5 GB of disk space.
Memory
  • Minimum: 1 GB. Recommended: 2 GB or higher.
Hard Disk
  • 300 MB of available disk space during software installation and 100 MB minimum for event storage.
Sound Card and Speaker
  • To play audio from the defibrillator, where supported.
Video Memory
  • Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory.
Software
Software
Software
  • Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
Adobe Reader
  • Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
Browser
  • Internet connection required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates. Internet Explorer 7.0 or higher.
Email
  • MAPI-compliant e-mail client such as Microsoft Outlook
Database
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2005Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2006
Backup and Restore Tool
  • To help prevent data loss and corruption.
Other
Other
Datacard Requirements
  • Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
Infrared Requirements
  • Actisys- http://www.actisys.com. Part # IR 4002US: IrDA-USB FIR Computer Adapter. Philips Part # ACT-IR
Languages
  • English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish
Bluetooth Communications
  • Bluetooth adapter and Bluetooth Stack version 2.0 or higher.
Hardware
Hardware
Processor
  • Speed Minimum: 1 GHZ. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher.
Display
  • Display Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1400 x 1050 or higher.
Software
Software
Software
  • Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
Adobe Reader
  • Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
See all specifications
Hardware
Hardware
Processor
  • Speed Minimum: 1 GHZ. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher.
Display
  • Display Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1400 x 1050 or higher.
Disk Space
  • Minimum: 2 GB of disk space. Recommended: 5 GB of disk space.
Memory
  • Minimum: 1 GB. Recommended: 2 GB or higher.
Hard Disk
  • 300 MB of available disk space during software installation and 100 MB minimum for event storage.
Sound Card and Speaker
  • To play audio from the defibrillator, where supported.
Video Memory
  • Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory.
Software
Software
Software
  • Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
Adobe Reader
  • Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
Browser
  • Internet connection required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates. Internet Explorer 7.0 or higher.
Email
  • MAPI-compliant e-mail client such as Microsoft Outlook
Database
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2005Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2006
Backup and Restore Tool
  • To help prevent data loss and corruption.
Other
Other
Datacard Requirements
  • Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
Infrared Requirements
  • Actisys- http://www.actisys.com. Part # IR 4002US: IrDA-USB FIR Computer Adapter. Philips Part # ACT-IR
Languages
  • English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish
Bluetooth Communications
  • Bluetooth adapter and Bluetooth Stack version 2.0 or higher.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.