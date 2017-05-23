HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record, submit to national registries, and help refine training curriculum/code response.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Structured reports for every requirement
Structured reports for every requirement
Actionable, comprehensive event data
In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
Debrief on “teachable moments”
Address every element of your coordinated response. HeartStart Event Review Pro helps to quickly identify and visualize the ‘teachable moments’ within an event history. Use these to help assess your EMS/hospital care team performance.
Actionable, comprehensive event data
In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
In an environment customized for EMS or hospital, integrate your clinical data (invasive pressure, temperature, Q-CPR™ data, vitals trending from monitor/defibrillators) with observations, medications, lab results, and interventions.
Debrief on “teachable moments”
Address every element of your coordinated response. HeartStart Event Review Pro helps to quickly identify and visualize the ‘teachable moments’ within an event history. Use these to help assess your EMS/hospital care team performance.
