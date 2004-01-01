By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Similar to the HS1 defibrillator to improve training
Train as if a life depends on it. Clear, calm voice instructions match those of the HeartStart HS1 defibrillator. The unit resembles the actual defibrillator, yet is sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.
Instructional configuration options for realistic training
Works with internal and external pads adapters, allowing the instructor to provide clues towards pad placement for more realistic training. Supports training for both adult and infant/child patients.
Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing
Pre-configured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event. Coaching for both adult and infant/child CPR is included.
Reusable training pads for quick and easy learning
The training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency. Easy switching between adult and infant/child pad cartridges. The pads are reusable.
Specifications
Product Specifications
Product Specifications
Dimensions
2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D
inch
Weight
2 lbs. with batteries
lb
Batteries
4 AA cells
Kit contents
HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
Training Scripts
Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios
