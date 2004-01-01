EN
Internal Manikin Adapter

Internal Manikin adapter for use with Little Anne and Resusci-Anne CPR manikins.

Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5085A, M5086A, M5073A, M5074A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .070 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
