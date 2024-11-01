FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from tableside. The large high definition LCD screen is available in 55'', 58'', and 65'', depending on system configuration, and supports a variety of image layouts to each procedure.
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Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call 1-800-567-1080
Philips Canada
Call: 1-800-567-1080
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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