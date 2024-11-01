The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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